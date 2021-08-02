Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 800,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,903 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $43,361,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Alphasimplex Group LLC raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Alphasimplex Group LLC now owns 7,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Alliant Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 16,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. 75.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LNT stock opened at $58.53 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $57.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 0.35. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $59.91.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68. The business had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.43 million. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is 66.26%.

LNT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays upped their price target on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America cut Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.89 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised Alliant Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Mizuho raised Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Scotiabank cut Alliant Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.11.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

