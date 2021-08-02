CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) vs. Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) Critical Analysis

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) and Pioneer Railcorp (OTCMKTS:PRRR) are both transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

73.1% of CSX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of CSX shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 43.3% of Pioneer Railcorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for CSX and Pioneer Railcorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CSX 1 4 18 0 2.74 Pioneer Railcorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

CSX presently has a consensus target price of $34.21, suggesting a potential upside of 5.85%. Given CSX’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe CSX is more favorable than Pioneer Railcorp.

Profitability

This table compares CSX and Pioneer Railcorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CSX 29.93% 23.96% 7.90% Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CSX and Pioneer Railcorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CSX $10.58 billion 6.89 $2.77 billion $1.22 26.49 Pioneer Railcorp N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CSX has higher revenue and earnings than Pioneer Railcorp.

Summary

CSX beats Pioneer Railcorp on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CSX

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

About Pioneer Railcorp

PIONEER RAILCORP is a railroad holding company with a rail system providing shipping links for customers along its routes and interchanges with six major railroads, Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railroad, Conrail, Inc., CSX Transportation, Illinois Central Railroad, Norfolk Southern Railway and Union Pacific Railroad. Additionally, they have interchanges with three smaller railroads, the Kansas City Southern Railway, the Arkansas & Missouri Railroad, and the Twin Cities & Western Railway.

