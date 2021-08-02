ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives $22.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.05.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CHX. TheStreet upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ChampionX from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of ChampionX in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get ChampionX alerts:

In other ChampionX news, VP Julia Wright sold 8,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.58, for a total value of $199,712.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 54,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,849.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Antoine Marcos sold 12,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $280,780.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,475 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,066.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,155 shares of company stock valued at $1,288,693. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHX. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $94,318,000. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT purchased a new position in shares of ChampionX in the 1st quarter valued at $72,796,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in ChampionX during the 4th quarter worth $39,542,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in ChampionX by 181.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,010,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ChampionX by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,541,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563,737 shares during the period. 95.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHX stock opened at $23.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $6.87 and a 52-week high of $30.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.14 and a beta of 3.31.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. ChampionX had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 3.63%. On average, analysts anticipate that ChampionX will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ChampionX

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

Featured Article: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.