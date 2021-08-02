Man Group plc Buys Shares of 20,500 Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KL. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 674 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 78.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KL opened at $42.74 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.10. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 12-month low of $31.72 and a 12-month high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 33.08% and a return on equity of 18.41%. Equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.09%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KL. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from C$57.00 to C$56.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.11.

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

