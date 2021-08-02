Man Group plc Reduces Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Man Group plc reduced its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 58.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,782 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Ozon were worth $836,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Ozon by 157.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in Ozon by 17.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 2,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ozon in the first quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC lifted their target price on Ozon from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:OZON opened at $52.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 3.17. Ozon Holdings PLC has a fifty-two week low of $38.09 and a fifty-two week high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $10.65 billion and a PE ratio of -27.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.72.

Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $448.96 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -1.99 EPS for the current year.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

