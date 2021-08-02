Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 546 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Kemper were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Kemper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kemper during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. 1ST Source Bank purchased a new position in shares of Kemper in the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in Kemper in the first quarter valued at $212,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kemper news, EVP John Michael Boschelli sold 7,781 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.07, for a total value of $615,243.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,025,931.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James downgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NYSE:KMPR opened at $66.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $85.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($2.78). Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.18%. Equities research analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Kemper’s payout ratio is 18.87%.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

