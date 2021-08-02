Jane Street Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 0.06% of HCI Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HCI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in HCI Group by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,577,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HCI Group by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 42,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in HCI Group by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,800 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian raised its holdings in HCI Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 6,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $535,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HCI opened at $100.48 on Monday. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.03 and a 1-year high of $101.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $852.37 million, a PE ratio of 25.90 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.34.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. The business had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.68 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. HCI Group’s payout ratio is presently 46.51%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

HCI Group Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

