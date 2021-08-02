Jane Street Group LLC Invests $362,000 in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 21,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPDN. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 119,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares during the period. Bennicas & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 8.8% in the first quarter. Bennicas & Associates Inc. now owns 157,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 51.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC now owns 1,419,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,439,000 after buying an additional 122,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares in the first quarter valued at $536,000.

Get Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares alerts:

NYSEARCA:SPDN opened at $15.44 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.86. Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $21.91.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares (NYSEARCA:SPDN).

Receive News & Ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bear 1x Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.