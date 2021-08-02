Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 15.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 133,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,898 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $41,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 82.6% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 15,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,845,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $328,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,618 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,002,000 after acquiring an additional 10,911 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 9.3% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. 87.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. UBS Group increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $314.88.

Shares of FDS opened at $357.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $334.64. The company has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.62, a PEG ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $294.21 and a 12-month high of $365.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 3.27.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.72 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.17%.

In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total value of $837,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,142,355.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 5,626 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $1,927,242.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,800.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,126 shares of company stock valued at $3,770,003 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

