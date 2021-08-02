Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,795 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 853,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,795 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.95% of Portland General Electric worth $40,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,733,170 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $367,094,000 after purchasing an additional 317,554 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,110,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,206,000 after purchasing an additional 147,379 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,966,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $93,327,000 after purchasing an additional 534,259 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,809,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $85,889,000 after purchasing an additional 109,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,194,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,706,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 1,500 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $74,535.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,589.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP William David Robertson sold 4,100 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $202,663.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,236.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,100 shares of company stock worth $1,498,523. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on POR. Williams Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $41.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.50.

NYSE POR opened at $48.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $47.91. Portland General Electric has a 52-week low of $31.96 and a 52-week high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The company had revenue of $537.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $484.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

