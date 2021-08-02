Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $39.78 Million Position in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 5.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 321,089 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Xilinx were worth $39,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Xilinx by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 97,120 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $12,033,000 after acquiring an additional 8,863 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Xilinx by 139.0% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Xilinx during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its stake in Xilinx by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 7,966 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Xilinx by 166.3% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ XLNX opened at $149.84 on Monday. Xilinx, Inc. has a one year low of $96.71 and a one year high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 5.58 and a quick ratio of 5.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.65. The company has a market capitalization of $36.84 billion, a PE ratio of 48.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. Xilinx had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 30.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

XLNX has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on shares of Xilinx from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.85.

In related news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

