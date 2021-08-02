Jane Street Group LLC Acquires Shares of 3,854 ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS)

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,854 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,500,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $249,175,000 after buying an additional 100,582 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 785,144 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $78,231,000 after buying an additional 90,567 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 369,764 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,843,000 after buying an additional 46,970 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 241,666 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after buying an additional 21,776 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ePlus by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,971 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 2,372 shares during the period. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ePlus alerts:

In other ePlus news, CFO Elaine D. Marion sold 1,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.01, for a total value of $161,927.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,462,493.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Darren S. Raiguel sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $72,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,840 shares of company stock valued at $795,672. 2.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ePlus stock opened at $92.46 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. ePlus inc. has a 12 month low of $66.91 and a 12 month high of $107.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.31.

ePlus (NASDAQ:PLUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The software maker reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.48. ePlus had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $352.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that ePlus inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ePlus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd.

ePlus Company Profile

ePlus inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions that enable organizations to optimize their IT environment and supply chain processes in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment offers hardware, perpetual and subscription software, maintenance, software assurance, and internally provided and outsourced services; and professional and managed services, including ePlus managed, professional, security, ePlus cloud consulting, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for ePlus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ePlus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.