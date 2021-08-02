Jane Street Group LLC Takes $390,000 Position in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,594 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,223,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $308,537,000 after purchasing an additional 354,519 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 4.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 666,963 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,397,000 after purchasing an additional 26,212 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 7.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,924 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,657,000 after purchasing an additional 36,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 94.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 411,843 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $10,963,000 after purchasing an additional 200,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of M/I Homes by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 389,765 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MHO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered M/I Homes from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JMP Securities upped their target price on M/I Homes from $56.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

In other news, VP J Thomas Mason sold 3,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total value of $277,763.66. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,578.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Phillip G. Creek sold 8,184 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.03, for a total value of $581,309.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,043,927.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MHO opened at $64.71 on Monday. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.16 and a 52-week high of $74.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.61.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.40. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 26.89% and a net margin of 9.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 10.44 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes Company Profile

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Michigan, Minnesota, North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, the United States. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments.

