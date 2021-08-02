Jane Street Group LLC Purchases New Position in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 41,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Gritstone bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 141,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gritstone bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 77.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,825 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

NASDAQ GRTS opened at $6.68 on Monday. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20. The stock has a market cap of $328.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.84.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $39.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 167.62% and a negative return on equity of 53.29%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight various cancer types and infectious diseases. Its lead product candidate is GRANITE, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, including metastatic non-small cell lung cancer, as well as gastroesophageal, bladder and microsatellite stable, and colorectal cancers.

