Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lessened its holdings in shares of Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI) by 26.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 204,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,822 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $3,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Albertsons Companies by 210.2% during the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 37,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Albertsons Companies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 315,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 2,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

ACI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down from $23.00) on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.30.

Shares of Albertsons Companies stock opened at $21.60 on Monday. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.91 and a 12-month high of $22.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.00. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion and a PE ratio of 19.64.

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.21. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.04% and a return on equity of 107.72%. Analysts expect that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Albertsons Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 12.35%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. As of February 27, 2021, it operated 2,277 stores under various banners, including Albertsons, Safeway, Vons, Pavilions, Randalls, Tom Thumb, Carrs, Jewel-Osco, Acme, Shaw's, Star Market, United Supermarkets, Market Street, Haggen, Kings Food Markets, and Balducci's Food Lovers Market; and 1,727 pharmacies, 1,313 in-store branded coffee shops, 400 adjacent fuel centers, 22 distribution centers, and 20 manufacturing facilities, as well as various digital platforms.

