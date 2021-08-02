Stifel Nicolaus Raises Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Price Target to $445.00

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $425.00 to $445.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $440.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Deckers Outdoor from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deckers Outdoor currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $410.14.

DECK opened at $410.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.58 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $192.58 and a fifty-two week high of $415.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $363.62.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,225 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $862,588.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,892,098.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total transaction of $193,840.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,480,963 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,150,179,000 after buying an additional 164,154 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,419 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $164,357,000 after buying an additional 48,167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 364,244 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $120,354,000 after buying an additional 14,083 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 345,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $114,032,000 after purchasing an additional 139,840 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter worth $96,912,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.56% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

