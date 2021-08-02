American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target Increased to $323.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $314.00 to $323.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $290.54.

NYSE:AMT opened at $282.80 on Friday. American Tower has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $289.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a net margin of 25.84% and a return on equity of 44.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 17th. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total transaction of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 259,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,510,874.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.11, for a total transaction of $28,311.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,712 shares of company stock worth $17,341,058. 0.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in American Tower by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,819 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 14.5% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.2% during the second quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its position in American Tower by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.05% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

