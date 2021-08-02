Craig Hallum Boosts eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) Price Target to $85.00

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) had its price target increased by Craig Hallum from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on eHealth from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on eHealth from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded eHealth from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of eHealth from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.60.

Shares of eHealth stock opened at $52.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.22. eHealth has a 12 month low of $47.84 and a 12 month high of $94.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 55.92 and a beta of -0.09.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.54. eHealth had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.16%. The company had revenue of $134.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eHealth will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director A John Hass bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.41 per share, for a total transaction of $187,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,675.54. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Starboard Value LP acquired a new stake in shares of eHealth in the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,050,000. Hudson Executive Capital LP boosted its position in eHealth by 100.0% during the first quarter. Hudson Executive Capital LP now owns 1,501,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,168,000 after purchasing an additional 750,501 shares in the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP grew its holdings in eHealth by 80.3% in the first quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 1,058,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,975,000 after purchasing an additional 471,371 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP grew its holdings in eHealth by 26.4% in the first quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,830,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $133,009,000 after purchasing an additional 382,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC purchased a new position in shares of eHealth in the first quarter valued at $24,641,000. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

eHealth, Inc provides private health insurance exchange services to individuals, families, and small businesses in the United States and China. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

