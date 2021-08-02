CSW Industrials (CSWI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.16 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CSW Industrials (NASDAQ:CSWI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The basic materials company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $133.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.42 million. CSW Industrials had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, analysts expect CSW Industrials to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CSW Industrials alerts:

CSWI stock opened at $118.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00 and a beta of 0.80. CSW Industrials has a twelve month low of $64.72 and a twelve month high of $143.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $117.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. CSW Industrials’s payout ratio is currently 17.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CSW Industrials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Armes sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $232,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,481 shares in the company, valued at $9,683,796. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 6,000 shares of company stock valued at $713,620 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSW Industrials Company Profile

CSW Industrials, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Industrial Products and Specialty Chemicals. The Industrial Products segment offers specialty mechanical products; grilles, registers, and diffusers; fire and smoke protection products; architecturally specified building products; and storage, filtration, and application equipment for use with its specialty chemicals and other products for general industrial applications.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for CSW Industrials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSW Industrials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.