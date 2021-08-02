Amtech Systems (ASYS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Amtech Systems to post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Amtech Systems (NASDAQ:ASYS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). Amtech Systems had a negative net margin of 2.39% and a negative return on equity of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $19.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.00 million. On average, analysts expect Amtech Systems to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Amtech Systems alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ASYS opened at $10.36 on Monday. Amtech Systems has a fifty-two week low of $4.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.56. The company has a quick ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amtech Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th.

About Amtech Systems

Amtech Systems, Inc manufactures and sells capital equipment and related consumables for use in fabricating silicon carbide (SiC), silicon power devices, analog and discrete devices, electronic assemblies, and light-emitting diodes (LEDs) worldwide. The company operates in Semiconductor and SiC/LED segments.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Amtech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amtech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.