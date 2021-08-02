AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

AB Volvo (publ) (OTCMKTS:VLVLY) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company.

VLVLY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered AB Volvo (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB Volvo (publ) in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded AB Volvo (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

VLVLY stock opened at $23.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.33. AB Volvo has a fifty-two week low of $16.94 and a fifty-two week high of $28.18. The firm has a market cap of $47.78 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

AB Volvo (publ), together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells trucks, buses, construction equipment, and marine and industrial engines in Europe, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. The company offers trucks for long-haulage, construction, mining, and distribution purposes under the Volvo, UD Trucks, Renault Trucks, Mack, Eicher, and Dongfeng Trucks brands; and city and intercity buses, coaches, and bus chassis, as well as associated transport systems under the Prevost and Nova Bus brands.

