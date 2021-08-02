North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) Short Interest Update

North Mountain Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:NMMC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 30th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.4 days.

NASDAQ:NMMC opened at $9.77 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.76. North Mountain Merger has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $13.69.

Get North Mountain Merger alerts:

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth $71,000. BCK Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth $326,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth $392,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in North Mountain Merger in the first quarter worth $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.89% of the company’s stock.

North Mountain Merger Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus on businesses in the financial technology segment.

See Also: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for North Mountain Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Mountain Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.