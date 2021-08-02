Eaton (ETN) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Eaton to post earnings of $1.56 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.19. Eaton had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.05%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Eaton to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ETN opened at $158.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $62.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.40, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $149.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Eaton has a 52 week low of $91.72 and a 52 week high of $158.69.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.70%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ETN. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Eaton from $139.00 to $168.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Eaton from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $152.65.

In other news, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 7,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $1,134,757.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,701,697.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,313 shares of company stock valued at $4,159,670. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company. Its Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services in North and South America, as well as hazardous duty electrical, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems internationally.

