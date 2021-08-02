TD Securities Lowers Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$42.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on SU. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Suncor Energy from C$40.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.17.

SU stock opened at $19.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.28. Suncor Energy has a 12-month low of $10.67 and a 12-month high of $25.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.05. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 4.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.167 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently -29.09%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Suncor Energy by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,502,360 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,075,000 after acquiring an additional 454,503 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $443,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $472,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $1,446,000. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Suncor Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $290,000. 60.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

