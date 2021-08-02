TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Short Interest Update

TCG BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,500 shares, an increase of 38.0% from the June 30th total of 157,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 198,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director Mark David Jenkins purchased 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.12 per share, for a total transaction of $150,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,219 shares in the company, valued at $199,673.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of TCG BDC by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in TCG BDC by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in TCG BDC by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after buying an additional 1,955 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 449,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,929,000 after buying an additional 2,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of TCG BDC by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 80,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 2,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CGBD opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $724.10 million, a PE ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. TCG BDC has a fifty-two week low of $7.98 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.48.

TCG BDC (NASDAQ:CGBD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $33.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.10 million. TCG BDC had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 103.19%. As a group, equities analysts predict that TCG BDC will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TCG BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

TCG BDC Company Profile

TCG BDC, Inc is a non-diversified closed-end investment company. The fund operates as a business development company. The company provides debt investments in the U.S. middle market companies. It also invests in first lien and second lien senior secured loans; middle market junior loans, such as corporate mezzanine loans, equity co-investments, syndicated first lien and second lien senior secured loans, high-yield bonds, structured finance obligations, and other opportunistic investments.

