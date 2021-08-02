Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) Short Interest Down 20.4% in July

Baozun Inc. (NASDAQ:BZUN) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,520,000 shares, a decrease of 20.4% from the June 30th total of 5,680,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 670,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days. Currently, 5.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

BZUN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Baozun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Baozun in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Baozun from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. reduced their price target on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Baozun from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Baozun has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.83.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banco de Sabadell S.A acquired a new stake in shares of Baozun during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Baozun during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baozun in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZUN opened at $24.72 on Monday. Baozun has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 6.59 and a quick ratio of 5.84.

Baozun (NASDAQ:BZUN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.22. Baozun had a net margin of 4.54% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Baozun will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

Baozun, Inc operates as an holding company, which through its subsidiaries provides brand electronic commerce (e-commerce) services and solutions. Its services include apparel and accessories; appliances; electronics; home and furnishings; food and health products; beauty and cosmetics; fast moving consumer goods, and mother and baby products; and insurance and automobiles.

