Short Interest in Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) Increases By 31.1%

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (NASDAQ:BPYU) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 934,000 shares, a growth of 31.1% from the June 30th total of 712,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 513,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property REIT in the 2nd quarter worth $126,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. acquired a new position in Brookfield Property REIT during the second quarter worth about $730,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Brookfield Property REIT by 50.2% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12,281 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Property REIT by 189.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 309,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 202,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brookfield Property REIT in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 58.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPYU opened at $18.52 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $710.17 million, a PE ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.04. Brookfield Property REIT has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $19.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.67.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc (ÂBPYUÂ) is a subsidiary of Brookfield Property Partners L.P., (NASDAQ: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) (ÂBPYÂ) one of the world's premier real estate companies, with approximately $88 billion in total assets. BPYU was created as a public security that is intended to offer economic equivalence to an investment in BPY in the form of a U.S.

