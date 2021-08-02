California State Teachers Retirement System Purchases Shares of 139,231 Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC)

California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 139,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,475,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sotera Health in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $145,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sotera Health during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sotera Health alerts:

NYSE SHC opened at $23.70 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.85. Sotera Health has a 12-month low of $21.21 and a 12-month high of $30.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. The company has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.37.

Sotera Health (NYSE:SHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $212.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.38 million. Sotera Health’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sotera Health will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on shares of Sotera Health in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sotera Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sotera Health from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.86.

About Sotera Health

Sotera Health Company provides sterilization, and lab testing and advisory services to the medical device, pharmaceutical, and food products industries in the Americas, Europe and Asia. The company's sterilization services include gamma and electron beam irradiation, and EO processing; Nelson Labs comprise microbiological and analytical chemistry testing; and advisory services for medical device and biopharmaceutical industries.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Sotera Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sotera Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.