California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 97 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Herc worth $3,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Herc during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth $81,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Herc during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet raised Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of Herc stock opened at $124.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 3.08. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.40 and a 12 month high of $126.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.25.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $490.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Herc news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $447,706.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,405. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $2,759,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,633,597.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,791 shares of company stock valued at $4,067,818. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

