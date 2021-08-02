California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 402 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Callaway Golf worth $3,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,275,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,619,000 after purchasing an additional 18,481 shares in the last quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Profit Investment Management LLC now owns 187,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,572 shares in the last quarter. Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. Finally, Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Callaway Golf in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,531,000.

Shares of Callaway Golf stock opened at $31.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.92 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.70.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ELY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Callaway Golf from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Callaway Golf has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $18,513,351.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,696 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.73, for a total transaction of $58,902.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,091,181.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830. Corporate insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

