Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) Rating Reiterated by Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) in a report published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Axcella Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Axcella Health from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Axcella Health from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $12.50.

Axcella Health stock opened at $3.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 8.97 and a current ratio of 8.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.25 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.40. Axcella Health has a 1-year low of $3.03 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

Axcella Health (NASDAQ:AXLA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that Axcella Health will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Axcella Health by 148.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 87,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 52,100 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Axcella Health by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,052 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Axcella Health by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Axcella Health in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Axcella Health by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 189,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 16,839 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

About Axcella Health

Axcella Health Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company in the United States. It treats complex diseases and enhances health using endogenous metabolic modulator compositions. The company's lead product candidates include AXA1665 for the treatment of overt hepatic encephalopathy; and AXA1125 for treating non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

