Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) Price Target Increased to $450.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the social networking company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Facebook from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Facebook from $414.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Facebook from $375.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $400.85.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB opened at $356.30 on Thursday. Facebook has a fifty-two week low of $244.13 and a fifty-two week high of $377.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $342.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a net margin of 37.17% and a return on equity of 30.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Facebook will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.36, for a total transaction of $78,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,099,130.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.83, for a total value of $658,399.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,278.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,266,320 shares of company stock worth $763,126,495. Company insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FB. RBA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Baron Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 71.4% in the 1st quarter. Baron Financial Group LLC now owns 120 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Facebook by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

See Also: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.