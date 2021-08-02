Ameriprise Financial Inc. Grows Position in nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of nVent Electric plc (NYSE:NVT) by 27.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 388,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,365 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $10,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 716.9% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 975 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in nVent Electric during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 1,261.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in nVent Electric by 180.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 85.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NVT. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on nVent Electric from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut nVent Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. nVent Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.83.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 21,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total value of $665,706.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,824 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,776.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan sold 10,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.02, for a total value of $346,968.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $179,023.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 109,660 shares of company stock valued at $3,510,455 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVT opened at $31.61 on Monday. nVent Electric plc has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $33.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a PE ratio of -3,161,000.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.08. nVent Electric had a positive return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $548.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.25 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that nVent Electric plc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.67%.

nVent Electric Company Profile

nVent Electric plc designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection products in the United States, Canada, Western and Eastern Europe included in European Union, China, Eastern Europe not included in European Union, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, and Japan.

