Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) Shares Sold by Virtu Financial LLC

Virtu Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR) by 51.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,023 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,486 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC’s holdings in Ichor were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 236.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ichor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 81.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ICHR opened at $51.57 on Monday. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $63.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 2.29.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Ichor had a net margin of 4.64% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $265.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Ichor from $46.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ichor from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

In other Ichor news, CTO Philip Ryan Sr. Barros sold 16,052 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.30, for a total transaction of $887,675.60. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 8,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,704.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas M. Rohrs sold 65,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total transaction of $3,683,598.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,249,962.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 93,960 shares of company stock worth $5,132,994. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of fluid delivery subsystems and components for semiconductor capital equipment. It primarily offers gas and chemical delivery systems and subsystems that are used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The company's gas delivery subsystems deliver, monitor, and control gases used in semiconductor manufacturing processes, such as etch and deposition; and chemical delivery subsystems blend and dispense the reactive liquid chemistries used in semiconductor manufacturing processes comprising chemical-mechanical planarization, electroplating, and cleaning.

