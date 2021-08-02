Virtu Financial LLC Takes Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in FOX by 3.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,304,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240,510 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its position in FOX by 5.6% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 9,032,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,163,000 after acquiring an additional 477,510 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in FOX by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,447,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,387,000 after acquiring an additional 178,017 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in FOX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,311,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of FOX by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,282,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,658,000 after purchasing an additional 737,316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $35.66 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $36.92. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $24.17 and a 1 year high of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. FOX had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 15.91%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fox Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FOXA. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

