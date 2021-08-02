Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Receives $23.28 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $23.28.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CRLBF shares. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on shares of Cresco Labs in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Cresco Labs in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of Cresco Labs stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.13. Cresco Labs has a twelve month low of $5.33 and a twelve month high of $17.49.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; flowers, popcorns, shakes, pre-rolls, and vapes under the High Supply brand; flowers, vapes, and edibles under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, ingestibles, sublingual oils, and transdermal patches under the Remedi brand, as well as cannabis products made from plants under the Reserve brand.

