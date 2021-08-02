Stellantis (STLA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, August 3rd. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLA opened at $19.17 on Monday. Stellantis has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $21.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.81 billion, a PE ratio of 127.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STLA. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacture, distribution, and sale of passenger vehicles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and light commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers luxury, premium, and mainstream vehicles, as well as financial services, and parts and services; and provides retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

