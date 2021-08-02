Kevin Patrick Moran Sells 2,130 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
VNDA stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.50.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
VNDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.
