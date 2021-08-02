Kevin Patrick Moran Sells 2,130 Shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Stock

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) CFO Kevin Patrick Moran sold 2,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.24, for a total transaction of $40,981.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 99,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,910,455.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

VNDA stock opened at $16.31 on Monday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $906.25 million, a P/E ratio of 28.12 and a beta of 0.50.

Get Vanda Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 7.04%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNDA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 21.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 128,598 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,366,000 after purchasing an additional 22,724 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 7,528 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 33,171 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $436,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 66,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 29,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VNDA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanda Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.