Bohdan S. Romaniuk Sells 37,500 Shares of Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE) Stock

Acceleware Ltd. (CVE:AXE) Director Bohdan S. Romaniuk sold 37,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$12,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 121,946 shares in the company, valued at C$41,461.64.

Bohdan S. Romaniuk also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, July 27th, Bohdan S. Romaniuk sold 5,000 shares of Acceleware stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.34, for a total transaction of C$1,700.00.

Shares of CVE:AXE opened at C$0.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$34.90 million and a P/E ratio of -16.50. Acceleware Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$0.12 and a 12 month high of C$0.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.42, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

About Acceleware

Acceleware Ltd. operates as an oil and gas technology company in Canada and the United States. It operates through two segments, RF Heating and High-Performance Computing. It develops an enhanced heavy oil and oil sands production technology based on radio frequency (RF) heating; and develops and markets computational software products for the oil and gas, and other markets.

