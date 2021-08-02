BMO Capital Markets Raises Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $300.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price raised by BMO Capital Markets from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the software maker’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on FTNT. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $291.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $225.23.

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $272.24 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $106.75 and a 12 month high of $277.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.83, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $242.50.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 49.90%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.82 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fortinet will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.12, for a total value of $1,718,808.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $718,070.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kelly Ducourty sold 869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total transaction of $187,704.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $193,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,409 shares of company stock valued at $10,774,244 over the last three months. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 375.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 214 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. 70.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet, Inc provides broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

