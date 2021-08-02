Brokerages Set Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Price Target at $25.70

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.70.

INGXF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Desjardins lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$27.00 to C$25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy stock opened at $17.38 on Friday. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 144.82 and a beta of 0.38.

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, and operations of run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power generation plants. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading: What is the definition of arbitrage?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.