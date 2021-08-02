Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to Announce $1.14 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Co. (NYSE:WAB) to post earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.20 and the lowest is $1.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.95 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.27 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.10 to $4.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.47 to $5.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.08. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 7.25%.

Several brokerages recently commented on WAB. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.20.

Shares of NYSE:WAB opened at $84.87 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.04 billion, a PE ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.65. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 12 month low of $55.83 and a 12 month high of $86.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.66%.

In other Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies news, Director Erwan Faiveley sold 9,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.37, for a total value of $753,603.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $647,757.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 3,103 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.53, for a total transaction of $256,090.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,515.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,852 shares of company stock valued at $1,140,974 over the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Mengis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 39,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,531,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. 86.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Company Profile

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of equipment, systems, and value-added services for the rail industry. It operates through the following segments: Freight and Transit. The Freight segment involves in the manufacture and offers services components for new and existing locomotives and freight cars; supplies rail control and infrastructure products such as electronics, positive train control equipment, and signal design and engineering services; overhauls locomotives; and provides heat exchangers and cooling systems for rail and other industrial markets.

