Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) Receives C$6.16 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) (CVE:XBC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$6.01.

XBC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$7.50 to C$6.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Eight Capital set a C$5.00 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$4.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a C$5.60 price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th.

In related news, Director Prabhu Kruthyvemti Rao sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.01, for a total transaction of C$501,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 984,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$4,932,345.

Shares of XBC opened at C$9.98 on Friday. Xebec Adsorption Inc. has a one year low of C$1.74 and a one year high of C$10.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$9.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.52 billion and a PE ratio of -203.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.90, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (XBC.V) Company Profile

Xebec Adsorption Inc provides gas generation, purification, and filtration solutions for the industrial, energy, and renewables marketplace in Canada, China, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company designs, engineers, and manufactures various products that transform raw gases into marketable sources of clean and renewable energy.

