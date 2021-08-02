Credit Suisse Group Increases Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target to $57.50

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) had its price objective increased by Credit Suisse Group from $51.00 to $57.50 in a research report report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.92.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

JHG stock opened at $41.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.06. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.98 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group has a one year low of $18.80 and a one year high of $42.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.17. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $12,735,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,165,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 31,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the period. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.