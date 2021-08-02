Knowles’ (KN) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Susquehanna Bancshares

Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Knowles (NYSE:KN) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a $22.00 price objective on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on KN. TheStreet cut shares of Knowles from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Susquehanna restated a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Knowles in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Knowles from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Knowles presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.00.

Shares of Knowles stock opened at $20.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.24, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.37. Knowles has a twelve month low of $14.03 and a twelve month high of $22.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.77.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.11. Knowles had a return on equity of 7.26% and a net margin of 7.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Keith Barnes sold 6,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.28, for a total value of $136,383.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,674 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,428.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Knowles in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Knowles during the second quarter worth $48,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Knowles in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 1,675.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,284 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Knowles

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, electric vehicle, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones, balanced armature speakers, and audio processors used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

