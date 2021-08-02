MGP Ingredients (MGPI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. MGP Ingredients has set its FY21 guidance at $2.05 to $2.15 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 2.050-2.150 EPS.Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $108.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.77 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect MGP Ingredients to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGP Ingredients alerts:

MGPI stock opened at $59.65 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.24. MGP Ingredients has a one year low of $34.43 and a one year high of $76.68. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. MGP Ingredients’s payout ratio is 19.12%.

In related news, VP Stephen J. Glaser sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.74, for a total value of $248,586.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Seaberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $255,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,262.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,867 shares of company stock valued at $990,215 over the last ninety days. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on MGPI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet raised shares of MGP Ingredients from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

About MGP Ingredients

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, and specialty wheat proteins and starch food ingredients. It operates through two segments, Distillery Products and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Products segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, including vodka and gin; and food grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

Recommended Story: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for MGP Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGP Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.