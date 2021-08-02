Vericel (VCEL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $34.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.04 million. Vericel had a return on equity of 3.45% and a net margin of 3.24%. Vericel’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, analysts expect Vericel to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $52.94 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 661.83 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.01. Vericel has a 52 week low of $14.45 and a 52 week high of $68.94.

In related news, Director Paul K. Wotton sold 13,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total transaction of $673,879.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,310. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, COO Michael Halpin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total transaction of $1,070,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,248 shares of company stock worth $2,663,107 in the last quarter. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VCEL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Vericel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Vericel from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Vericel in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

About Vericel

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

