SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,300,000 shares, a growth of 41.1% from the June 30th total of 1,630,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 553,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.27, for a total transaction of $632,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 659,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,752,822.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 23.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 52.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 502 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,906 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,531 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,257 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 893 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.78% of the company’s stock.

SEIC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on SEI Investments from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.38.

Shares of SEIC opened at $60.80 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $64.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $62.17.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The asset manager reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 27.79%. The firm had revenue of $475.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that SEI Investments will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to buy up to 2.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 11th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.67%.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

