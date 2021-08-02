Invitae (NVTA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.65) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). Invitae had a negative return on equity of 31.82% and a negative net margin of 194.99%. The company had revenue of $103.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.46 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Invitae alerts:

Shares of NVTA stock opened at $27.99 on Monday. Invitae has a one year low of $25.24 and a one year high of $61.59. The company has a quick ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $30.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.90.

NVTA has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Invitae in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Invitae from $65.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invitae from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Invitae from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.22.

In related news, CEO Sean E. George sold 3,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $102,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Shelly D. Guyer sold 3,424 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.49, for a total transaction of $94,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 101,026 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,706 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for Invitae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.