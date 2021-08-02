Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird reissued their buy rating on shares of Mastercard (NYSE:MA) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $482.00 price objective on the credit services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Macquarie upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Compass Point upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $412.44.

Shares of MA opened at $385.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market cap of $382.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $373.10. Mastercard has a 1 year low of $281.20 and a 1 year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

In other news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.19, for a total transaction of $30,498,582.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 107,429,036 shares in the company, valued at $41,488,019,412.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 473,662 shares of company stock worth $181,789,449. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,818,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP increased its position in Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,039,000. Finally, United Bank increased its position in Mastercard by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 3,037 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

